Manchester United Transfer News: Sergio Romero Could Still Leave The Club Soon

Manchester United have finished their transfer window last Monday. It was not a great affair, despite a few arrivals on Deadline Day. The Devils did not strengthen this team the way they were supposed to do so and many Man United fans are not happy about that. The main target Jadon Sancho was never even close to joining the club and the biggest signing of them all – Donny van de Beek – came in a position that was not of such an urge to be improved as some other areas are. Most importantly, that means right wing, centre-back and even centre-forward.

But that might not be all from Man United in this window. Some players could still leave on loan to lower league English clubs until 16 October, in a domestic window, but also overseas, to those areas where the transfer window is still open.

Sergio Romero Could Still Leave Manchester United

One of those areas where the window is not even close to closing is the United States. Major League Soccer will be able to register new players from 29 October and that window will stay open for a while. That is important for one Man United player in particular – Sergio Romero.

The Argentine goalkeeper has served the club well in these past years, but now he is the third-choice goalkeeper. Romero will not be getting playing time ahead of David de Gea nor ahead of Dean Henderson and therefore his stay at the club would not make much sense for either side of the conversation. Man United are paying him £100,000-a-week in wages and that is more than Allison Becker is earning at Liverpool. And we know he is doing there.

But The Athletic are reporting today that a number of MLS clubs are understood to be interested in Romero. Man United had an offer from Everton for the Argentine, but the club did not want to let him leave to Liverpool. The reasoning, according to the same media outlet, is that Man United did not want to strengthen a team that had started the Premier League season with four wins in four games.

What Did Man United Reject For Romero?

Apparently, Everton wanted to sign Romero on loan covering his full wages and even sending £2m to Man United as a loan fee. But the club were only ready to sell him altogether, for a £8m transfer fee. This, obviously, annoyed Romero, who now had to stay at the club without a chance to get playing time. Even his wife posted a message on social media that Manchester United should respect him more for him being a loyal servant since he joined the club.

If MLS clubs are really interested in signing Romero, those would have to be clubs with open Designated Player places, which are the ones that are excluded from the Salary Cap and that can have unlimited wages. Last year, the highest paid goalkeeper was a 40-year-old Tim Howard, former Man United keeper, who was earning $2m per year at Colorado Rapids, being a big-name domestic signing. Vito Mannone, formerly of Arsenal, was earning in 2019 a total of $540k per year.