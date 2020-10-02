Manchester United Transfer News: Pereira Leaves, Dalot Will Follow And Telles Pessimism

Manchester United are closing in on the summer transfer window of 2020 and there is still just one player signed. Donny van de Beek is slowly settling in at Old Trafford, but there have not been any other players since. There might come some between now and Monday, but whatever happens, it is clear Ed Woodward and his associates have yet again failed this club, the manager and the players. Now, let’s move onto the things that are actually happening or ar looking likely to happen – departures from the club.

One has been confirmed and the other one should be as soon as tomorrow.

Pereira Leaves Man United

Andreas Pereira has left Manchester United, as it was officially confirmed he has joined SS Lazio on a season-long loan. The Brazilian is joining the Serie A outfit led by Simone Inzaghi, in his quest for more playing time. At Man United he was not looked at as someone who could help this squad and that was even more obvious when he did not start a single match in 2020 for the Red Devils.

Man United wanted to offload him and give option to clubs to buy him and now he leaves for Lazio. Now he left without such a clause in his contract, but all three sides could be negotiating next summer if the Brazilian does well in Rome. Pereira was simply not good enough for this team and his insistence on staying at the club in recent years did not help his development much.

Diogo Dalot Close To Moving To Serie A As Well

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Pereira is not the only Portuguese-speaking Man United player which will go to Serie A. The other one is Diogo Dalot, who could have played his last match for Man United against Brighton on Wednesday. He will be going to AC Milan on a season-long loan as well, with Milan eyeing a potential signing next summer if he shows his qualities there. Dalot was a Man United signing for the Jose Mourinho era and it is not enough to say things did not work out. It never looked like they could.

Telles Deal Is Tough To Happen

Now when we are done with departures, let’s move on possible signings. One of them is looking less and less realistic to happen. Alex Telles’ deal could fall through, as sources close to the player are incresingly pessimistic that a deal can be agreed. Porto still want a fee that is higher than 20 million euros and that is clearly too much for Man United to pay for the left-back. That is especially the case since Telles is in his final year of the contract and now Manchester United might explore the option about signing him as a free agent next summer

Champions League Schedule Confirmed

And finally, the Champions League dates. We had to wait to get those, but here they are. Man United will start their campaign against PSG in Paris on 20 October, before playing eight days later against RB Leipzig at Old Trafford. Third midweek in a row will bring Champions League football, on 4 November, when our team will play Basaksehir in Istanbul.

Then there will be a three-week break, before Basaksehir come to Old Trafford on 24 November. PSG will be coming to Manchester on 2 December, before Red Devils end the group stage on 8 December in Leipzig. It is good those mid-group stage matches are back-t0-back clashes with Basaksehir.