How Did Manchester United Players Fare On International Duty This Sunday?

Sunday was a big day for international football, as there were more football matches going on than usual. That is because UEFA has had to make these October and November breaks longer, at least in terms of matches played. All European national teams are playing three matches in the span of seven days and therefore, this Sunday involved a lot of Manchester United players.

There were six national teams for which our players had played tonight. The seventh are the Netherlands, but Donny van de Beek did not feature in their 0-0 draw in Bosnia and Herzegovina, staying on the bench throughout. Here are those who did play.

England – Marcus Rashford And Harry Maguire

It was a great night for England and for Man United players involved with the national team. England won 2-1 against the FIFA number 1 ranked Belgium. To make things even better, Marcus Rashford scored the equaliser from the spot, after former Man United striker Romelu Lukaku himself scored the penalty after just quarter of an hour. Mason Mount scored the winner in second half. Apart from Rashford, Harry Maguire also played full 90 minutes in this match, while Dean Henderson sat on the bench with Jordan Pickford being in goal.

England are now top of their group after three rounds of matches, with one point more than Belgium and three more than Denmark. If our team wins this group next month, we will be playing in Nations League 2021 Finals again.

France – Paul Pogba And Anthony Martial

The match between France and Portugal was an interesting one from the perspective of Man United fans, despite the fact that the game itself ended 0-0. Three Devils took part in this one, as Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial featured for the hosts and Bruno Fernandes for the visitors.

Paul Pogba started in Didier Deschamps’ 4-3-1-2 formation, on the right of a midfield three, playing alongside Adrien Rabot on the left and N’Golo Kante in the middle. He played full 90 minutes, making a key pass in the process, while Anthony Martial replaced Olivier Giroud after 74 minutes of play to come off the bench.

Portugal – Bruno Fernandes

On the other hand, Bruno Fernandes played 80 minutes for Portugal, on the right of a midfield three in a 4-3-3 formation. He had a good game, making two key passes while on the pitch.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

Scotland won another Nations League match since the start of the new season, this time 1-0 against Slovakia. Scott McTominay played very well another 90 minutes at right centre-back in a 3-5-2 formation, as Lyndon Dykes scored the winner. Scotland are now top of their group in Division A.

Sweden – Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof, however, did not have as good game, due to his Sweden’s loss 2-1 in Croatia. Andrej Kramaric and Nikola Vlasic scored for the hosts, with Lindelof playing full 90 minutes.

Wales – Daniel James

And finally – Wales. Ryan Giggs’ team played against Republic of Ireland in Dublin and the game ended goalless – 0-0. Daniel James featured for Wales after sitting out the friendly match on Wednesday, playing on the left flank of a 4-4-1-1 formation.

James had spent 77 minutes on the pitch before getting off and during that time he managed to make two key passes.