What Awaits Manchester United In November?

Manchester United are about to embark on another month in which they will play six matches in two different competitions. After a good start in League Cup, the quarterfinals are going to come around in second half of December and until then, it will be only Premier League and Champions League football for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players.

These six matches are going to be far from easy ones, although there should be some opponents where the Devils should feel comfortable about themselves to win as many points as possible. After a poor start in the Premier League and a perfect start in the Champions League, there will be things to improve on domestic front.

The Start – Arsenal

First day of the month will bring a big challenge to Manchester United. Arsenal are coming to Old Trafford and it will be a big test for both sides. For Man United, because they still have not won a single home game in the league and because they need to start winning consecutive matches, without having too many bad days too often. For Arsenal, because they did not start the season so bad, but after losses against Manchester City and Leicester, they cannot allow themselves to lose for the third time in a row.

Trip To Turkey

After that, there is another Champions League match for Man United, but this time in Turkey. Istanbul Basaksehir will be hosting the Devils, after they lost both matches so far, against RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain. With Man United being the only team with two wins in this group, this match could set them apart at the top of the standings.

Merseyside Arrival

After that, Man United will travel to Liverpool, to meet up with Everton. Carlo Ancelotti’s side started the season very well and they will be very dangerous. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez have been magnificent so far for them and therefore this will be far from a simple match, especially considering Everton love playing at their Goodison Park.

Old Trafford Double Header

Following Everton, Man United will play two matches at home. The first one will be against West Bromwich Albion and that game will be the first after two weeks, considering the international break starts right after the Everton game.

West Brom are one of the very few teams that Man United could feel very comfortable around, as Slaven Bilic’s side has had a really poor start of the campaign. However, their 3-3 draw against Chelsea when they had a 3-0 lead should serve as a reminder to not underestimate them.

After that, Istanbul Basaksehir will come to Manchester for the second meeting between the two sides. If Man United win both of those matches against the Champions League debutants, then they will be safe at the top of the group.

South Coast To Finish Things Off

And finally, the last match this month will be against Southampton at their St Marry’s. The Saints are one of the teams that has had the most success since the Project Restart last season, obviously not feeling too bad about playing without the fans. Danny Ings and the crew are very dangerous and their 2-0 win against Everton has shown that very well.