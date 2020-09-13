What Should We Expect From Manchester United In Domestic Competitions In 2020-21?

Manchester United are getting closer to another season. The Red Devils will want to improve on 2019-20, when we had seen some positive steps forward and certain improvements in the team, but had not won a single trophy. That was our third consecutive season without silverware, ever since that Europa League triumph in 2017.

But with the new season just ahead of us – for most Premier League clubs it already started this weekend – there are some questions that need to be asked. What is our goal in 2020-21 season? What would really satisfy us and what would be just about enough to say it was a decent season? Where do we draw the line? And how realistic it is for us to challenge for some of the four trophies we will be competing for?

With the transfer window not going so well so far, with just one addition in Donny van de Beek, these questions seem to give some more uncertain answers. At least more than they would be had there been more transfer activity.

The League Is Priority – But What Is The Goal?

Manchester United will this season try to make improvements in the league, compared to the last campaign. Sure, we finished third this summer, but there are a lot of things to improve. If the strong finish to the campaign has blurred your memory, just look at how Man United did in the first half of the last season. It was really bad at times, being unable to beat smaller sides. This year, for starters, Man United must continue being consistent against clearly weaker sides and tactically better against the so called ‘big six’.

So what would be the clearer goal, in terms of position, for example? Would finishing third still be okay? With the lack of squad improvements, it feels like third place would be a good finish, especially considering how much Chelsea have been trying this summer to improve their starting XI and the squad overall. Keeping up with that and staying ahead of them does not sound so bad.

It does not seem realistic for United to hope of a higher finish right now. Manchester City and Liverpool are expected to stay in top two places, considering their squads, while Chelsea will be trying to break that duopoly by at least having a go at the third place finish.

Domestic Cups – The Chance For Silverware

Manchester United will have a tough season with a lot of games in a shorter time span, so that will be demanding on a not-so-big squad. Saying that we must try and win League Cup and FA Cup is a really normal thing, especially after Man United reached the semifinals this past season. Making that final step could be really important for the whole squad and for its growth, but cup competitions are tough to predict.

Breaking the three-year spell without a trophy must be broken as soon as possible and these competitions could bring exactly that – silverware we have been waiting for so long.