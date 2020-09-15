Three Things Manchester United Should Improve In 2020-21

Manchester United are just a few days away from their first Premier League match this season. The transfer window has been the main talking point in the last few weeks and deservedly so. The club have not been able to improve the squad more than they did, as only Donny van de Beek arrived to give more options in midfield. That was a good deal for this team and the club, but afterwards, Man United failed to make the most out of that momentum and they will be looking to make most of their deals in the last weeks of the summer transfer window.

But with the new campaign upon us, there are some things we would like to see look better than they did last year. Of course, we could go cherry picking and find a million things we would like to make better at this beloved club, but here we will be focusing on four bigger things.

Solskjaer’s Tactical Nous And Flexibility

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown this past season, his first full campaign at Manchester United, that he has some positives about him, but also that there is still a lot left to learn. One of those things is his tactical nous and the flexibility in the way his team plays. While he has been able to find better positions to some players, like getting Anthony Martial up front and making it work, the way Man United play is still a bit basic, compared to some elite European sides.

Manchester United have become more unpredictable with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, but this is still a regular 4-2-3-1 systm that is almost set in stone with the starting XI, considering United did not have many great options on the fringes of the squad. Also, Solskjaer will have to be more flexible against stronger sides, to adapt the team when necessary in a better fashion than he, say, did against Chelsea in an FA Cup semifinal.

Better Recruitment Process

Man United need a better recruitment and that is something we have been saying for years. In fact, most of Man United fanbase has been saying that. Ed Woodward must find a way how this will work, but it does not seem sustainable for him to keep leading these operations. Seeing what Michael Edwards is able to do for Liverpool’s FSG is incredibly painful and Man United should try to find someone of his ilk, either for a Director of Football role or any other name to be used.

Better Use Of Fringe Players

Solskjaer also needs to find a better way to use his substitutions, as we have seen he has often been making odd decisions, but the manager must also find a way how to better use fringe players, especially this season when everything will be further congested. Daniel James could be one example – although not entirely fringe – as he lost his place in the starting XI due to the fact the right wing role did not suit him. Also, Scott McTominay’s dynamism and lack of positional awareness often hurt both him and the team, so Solskjaer will there have another challenge to find the best way to utilise a good player.