Manchester United Players Do Well On International Duty, Rojo Rumours Resurface

Manchester United have been doing well recently with their transfer activity. It is still far from being done or anything like that, but it is true that in the past week we have seen more from the club than in the entire transfer window prior to this past week. Donny van de Beek has signed for Manchester United and will wear number 34 for the Devils, whilst there are more rumours.

Man United want to sign Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid, to improve options at left-back and they might go as high as 30 million euros for the Spaniard. Also, there were reports regarding Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, but as we mentioned the other day, there is no clear reason to believe that might be a truly realistic option, since the French centre-back just recently signed a new contract with the German club.

But before we return to transfer rumours, let’s see how are players did on international duty today.

David De Gea Good In Goal

Maybe David De Gea did not manage to keep a clean sheet, but he did have a really good game. Spain drew 1-1 against Germany in UEFA Nations League, Division A, in a match played behind closed doors in Stuttgart. It was not an easy game for the visitors and Timo Werner, new Chelsea striker scored to put Germany ahead in a situation where De Gea could not have done anything.

In the end, Spain managed to snatch a late point through Jose Gaya, whilst David De Gea was Man of the Match according to Whoscored. This specialised website calculated he had the best game on the pitch, collecting seven saves on the night. It was obviously a good performance for him and hopefully we will see more of that this season at Manchester United.

Daniel James Man Of The Match

While De Gea was doing great for Spain, Daniel James was doing the same for Wales. Ryan Giggs and his team won 1-0 against Finland in their first round match of Nations League and Man United winger had a great game. The same as it happened with De Gea, he was Man of the Match according to Whoscored for his really good performance, where he assisted the winning goal to Kieffer Moore, who scored his third goal for Wales in only his sixth appearance.

Wales did really well to get all three points from Finland and have started their life in Division B perfectly.

Marcos Rojo To Italy?

And at the very end, another transfer rumour. This one is coming from Italy, where La Repubblica are claiminng Marcos Rojo could make a switch to Lazio. Serie A side are apparently interested in Argentina international as they need defensive reinforcements and it seems like he could be one of the cheaper options for them. Man United reportedly value Rojo at eight million euros and it will be interesting to see how resolved Lazio really are to get the 30-year-old who has had a lot of injury issues and not a lot of playing time in recent years.