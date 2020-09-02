Manchester United News: Van De Beek Signs And Sergio Reguilon Rumours

Yesterday, we mentioned that it is just a question of time when Manchester United will announce Donny van de Beek as the new signing and that happened today. He joined Man United on a five-year deal worth around 100.000 pounds per week and will wear number 34, to honour his friend and former teammate Abdelhak Nouri.

Here are the latest Man United news.

Van De Beek Signs For Manchester United

After weeks and weeks of wait, this deal is finally done. Man United have signed Van de Beek for 39 million euros and potential five million euros in add-ons. This is a really good piece of business for Manchester United, as we already mentioned few days ago. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting a midfielder who can play in few different positions, both as a number 6 and number 8, who possesses footballing intelligence and whose positional awareness is top notch. There are things for him to improve, especially physically, as he arrives from Ajax and a weaker Dutch Eredivisie. Nevertheless, this is a really interesting prospect for Man United and a good challenge for the 23-year-old.

He Almost Joined Real Madrid

However, this deal almost never happened. Last year, Van de Beek was expected to join Real Madrid and that deal almost materialised. The Spanish had a terrible 2018-19 campaign, where they lost to Van de Beek’s Ajax in the Champions League round of 16 and that was why they wanted to make big changes in the summer. Players like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic arrived, Madrid were spending a lot of money, but when Van de Beek was expected to join them, the club had to offload some players.

But that never happened, Real Madrid were unable to raise the money necessary for the deal to happen and they had to wait for 2020. In January things were not ideal for Madrid once again, which had made them think that summer of 2020 might be the ideal solution. But then it was coronavirus that struck and Real Madrid realised they wull be in trouble if they keep spending. That is why this summer there will not be any of the bigger deals at Santiago Bernabeu…

Sergio Reguilon Rumours

Recently, we wrote a piece about players Man United should keep an eye on and one of them was Sergio Reguilon. We mentioned the Spanish left-back as someone who could potentially leave Real Madrid this summer, as they need money, but also as they have Ferland Mendy and Marcelo at their disposal.

After a good loan spell at Sevilla, Man United were rumoured as one of the interested sides, but now the media in Spain claim too Man United are keen to sign him. Reguilon is a left-back which would improve the options Solskjaer has in that position and according to AS, Real Madrid could be open to selling the player for 25-30 million euros.

Apparently, Sevilla are once again interested in getting Reguilon, but more probably on loan, which is not idal for Real Madrid. That is why Man United could be in pole position to get Reguilon. Let’s see what will be the next moves from Man United.