Man United Transfer News: Sancho 2020 Could Become Sancho 2021, Pereira To Leave?

Manchester United are now in the final month of a prolonged summer transfer window. Only Donny van de Beek has been signed and the new campaign is set to start this weekend, although the Red Devils will not be playing their opening game. So, the club are now more and more pressed to do some business and not leave it for too late in late September and early October.

Therefore, it is not surprising that there is more and more transfer rumours and players linked with moves in or out of Manchester United. Today, we are once again talking about the latest news and what all of those could mean for the Red Devils.

Man United Could Wait For Sancho

It is a well known fact that Man United are eager to sign Jadon Sancho this summer from Borussia Dortmund and they are trying to everything they can to make it happen. But the Bundesliga outfit has been really stern on their asking price for Sancho and they are not going to budge. Dortmund want 120 million euros without any add-ons that would make the deal less likely for them to get 120 million euros in total.

But with this deal stalling and not getting closer to being finalised, Man United could do something Bayern Munich have done last year. The German champions really wanted to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City, but the valuation of the player was too high for them and they did not want to pay that much. They decided to wait and maybe try next year and after Sane’s basically season-ending injury and coronavirus crisis, Bayern were lucky enough to then buy Sane for a much lower fee that will be really easy for them to justify.

According to Manchester Evening News, Man United are now considering making such a one-year stop-gap, in case the negotiations for Sancho fall through.

Pereira Is Wanted

Andreas Pereira is one of those players that could easily leave Manchester United this summer. The Brazilian midfielder is obviously not the player Man United were hoping he would grow into when given time, but that did not happen and it became obvious for all sides that Pereira is not player that could make a difference or be a very useful substitute-type of player.

Now ESPN are reporting that Pereira is being wanted by two clubs. The first one is Valencia, where Pereira already had spent a year on loan few seasons ago and now the La Liga side want to get him again, following numerous departures from their team. The other one is Benfica, a club from Portugal where Portuguese-speaking Pereira could fit in seamlessly and even fight for domestic trophies. These really might be good solutions for Pereira, because it is becoming obvious Man United are not.

Where Could Jones Go?

And at the very end, ESPN are also reporting that Phil Jones has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, Manchester United are yet to receive a formal offer. His departure might further speed up the process of Man United trying to sign a new centre-back, but some reports suggest even this might not get the club into rush to make a deal in his position. Where Jones could go this summer, we still do not know.