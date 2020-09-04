Man United News: Reguilon Is Wanted, Smalling Is Getting Closer To Leaving And More

Manchester United are getting ready for doing more and more business in the transfer market in this coming month. We are about a month away from the window closing and after Donny van de Beek, the club are trying to get some deals over the deal, including there Jadon Sancho, despite the fact those negotiations have been somewhat stalled.

So here are the latest news surrounding Man United

Man United Targeting Reguilon

We mentioned yesterday that Manchester United have been asking around for Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid and even submitting a bid, according to Spanish media outlet AS. Now the ABC are reporting Manchester United have officially joined the bidding for Sergio Reguilon and are able to offer around 30 million euros. According to them, Real Madrid are analysing the proposal for their left-back and the feeling is that the mentioned figure could be enough to get the Spaniard to make a move to Old Trafford.

However, there are mentiones from ABC also that Madrid do not only want money right now. Their idea is to have a 25 per cent sell-on clause inserted into the deal, plus the first refusal on any future transfer or loan with obligation to buy. That might be too far ahead for Man United, but the fact is that Real Madrid could do with some money now. They already have Ferland Mendy and Marcelo as two options for left-back position and it is clear Reguilon will not be getting any chances in the team.

Sevilla were mentioned as interested to loan Reguilon once again after the 2019-20 season, but it is unrealistic seeing Madrid be in favour of that happening.

Smalling Closer To Leaving

There has been a lot of talk about Chris Smalling and his departure from Manchester United. But it seems like right now things are actually getting really close to completing. AS Roma wanted to get Smalling from United after his great season at their club and there were issues with getting enough money to finance the deal. But now reports from Sky Sports are looking better and better for Manchester United.

Apparently, Roma’s latest offer for Smalling is very close to Man United’s asking price of 20 million euros. Whilst there is no clear number mentioned, it seems like the two clubs are almost done with negotiating. That means Smalling will be expected to rejoin Roma and he is now, according to the same source, negotiating with Serie A outfit.

Roma are offering him a three-year deal, Smalling is requesting a four-year contract and now the two sides of the table need to get the solution. As he is Roma’s first-choice target, it is fair to say they will find an agreement in the end.

Two Players Nominated

And the last but not the least – Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have been nominated for Players’ Football Association Player of the Year Award! That is a great testament for both Rashford and Greenwood and the progress they have made in the last 12 months. Hopefully next season they will further justify these nominations.