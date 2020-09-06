Man United News: Getting Ready For New Signings, Reguilon Talks And EFL Cup

Manchester United are gearing up for the new season, whilst some of their players are currently at international duty. We have seen how well most of them have fared, including there Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and even new signing Donny van de Beek. But today we are not going to talk about international duty.

Today it is time to return to one of the favourite subjects of many Manchester United fans – transfer window and potential deals from the club.

Man United Want Up To Three Signings

One of the things that will give the most goosebumps to all fans are reports suggesting Manchester United are working on getting up to three more signings before the current transfer window closes. Manchester Evening News are reporting that the Devils have realised they need reinforcements in three different positions – left-back, centre-back and centre-forward. If you have been following us closely, then you know that those are the positions we have been mentioning the club should look for.

There was also the talk about central midfield, but that was already worked on with the arrival of Van de Beek. Obviously, Jadon Sancho is the target that remains priority for Manchester United as the club do not want to give up on Borussia Dortmund star. There are still plenty of things left to be done if that deal is to happen, but it is apparent Ed Woodward and his associates are not going to walk away that easily.

In terms of a potential left-back, more on that further below, whilst it is interesting to see which centre-back could arrive. Media reported last week about Dayot Upamecano fitting the bill, but RB Leipzig defender might be too tough of a target for this summer due to just recently signing a new deal with Champions League semifinalists.

Reguilon Wants Premier League Move

According to The Guardian’s Spanish football correspondent Sid Lowe, Sergio Reguilon will almost certainly make a move from Real Madrid and apparently, he is actively looking to go to the Premier League. Man United fit that narrative, as they were the ones mentioned as clear favourites to sign him, despite the fact Sevilla want to get him as well. If he is already resolved to make a move to England, it is clear that could only be Manchester United, due to other ‘big six’ clubs not even considering signing Reguilon.

Man United Learn Potential Opponents In EFL Cup

Manchester United will play against either Reading or Luton in the EFL Cup third round match. The two sides will meet next Tuesday and then we will know who will be our first opponent in the competition.

Fosu-Mensah Could Leave

Timothy Fosu-Mensah did not play much at Old Trafford last season, due to his cruciate ligament surgery, but that does not mean he could not have his suitors. According to Calciomercato, Hoffenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach are interested in signing the Dutch player this summer. These news come as a bit of a surprise, especially due to the names of clubs interested in him. Fosu-Mensah is 22 and his contract is running out next summer, so these clubs might want to try and sign him for a lower transfer fee.