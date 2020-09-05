How Manchester United Players Fared On International Duty This Saturday?

A lot of Manchester United players were in action on Saturday, during the international duty. We have seen Man United players feature for five different national sides in four matches. So let’s dig right in into how they fared.

Greenwood Makes International Debut

The most important of these appearances was the one Mason Greenwood got. The 18-year-old Man United forward made his international debut away against Iceland, in England’s 1-0 win through Raheem Sterling’s injury-time goal. Greenwood got his first call-up from national team coach Gareth Southgate and right away he got his chance to get on the pitch. Greenwood entered the game after 78 minutes of play, when the score was 0-0, replacing Harry Kane. During those 12 minutes, Greenwood did not really get to do much, but nevertheless, he will remember the match in Reykyavik for a very long time.

Bruno Starts In Portugal’s Croatia Thrashing

In the meantime, Portugal had a great time against World Cup runners-up, Croatia. European champions played wonderfully to beat them 4-1 in a match where they could have scored a lot more. All of that was achieved without even having Cristiano Ronaldo in their team, but on the other hand, there was Bruno Fernandes. Fernando Santos started Manchester United star on the left of a midfield trio in a 4-3-3 formation and Fernandes recorded the assist for the first goal. That one was scored by Man City’s Joao Cancelo, with Fernandes having a great all-round game, staying on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes.

Martial Gets The Better Of Lindelof

Then, maybe the most interesting event occurred during the clash between Sweden and France on Saturday night. World champions defeated Sweden away from home 1-0, but that goal from Kylian Mbappe was not the highlight of the night. It was in fact the clash between two Man United players – Victor Lindelof on the side and Anthony Martial on the other. Martial did not start the match, but he entered the pitch after 77 minutes, whilst Lindelof played the entire game. And then interesting thing happened deep into the stoppage time.

Martial entered Sweden’s penalty area and was fouled by his club teammate, with Lindelof getting a yellow card for bringing him down. France got the penalty when it was already clear they win the game, but Antoine Griezmann failed to convert and therefore the final score remained 1-0. This could bring some interesting banter to the Manchester United dressing room next week.

Van De Beek Plays For The Netherlands

And last but not the least – there was another Manchester United player who had his time on the pitch during the international break. That is Man United’s latest signing, Donny van de Beek. Netherlands played their Nations League match in Division A against Poland and duly won 1-0 against a Robert Lewandowski-less side. It was a good match for the Dutch, whilst new Man United player got the chance to come off the bench in the second half.

After 74 minutes of play, Steven Bergwijn, Tottenham Hotspur winger who reportedly asked Van de Beek to join Spurs rather than Man United, was the one to leave the pitch and make way for our new player. He did not get much time to do anything worth mentioning, as the Netherlands already had the lead following Bergwijn’s goal just after the hour mark.