Manchester United vs Sevilla – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are now getting to the real stuff. The Premier League campaign ended really well, with a third-placed finish, which seemed unthinkable at one point during the season. The run in FA Cup ended in the semifinal against Chelsea, whilst it was at the same stage the Devils were defeated against Manchester City. Now it is another semifinal, but in Europa League, against side that loves playing in it. The Spanish club are five-time winners and all of those wins came in the last 15 years.

That is what will bring more curiosity to this match, to see how Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s side will this time play under the pressure of trying to reach a European final. Despite what anyone might say about the quality of Europa League or its’ importance, it is a fact that winning silverware is always amazing feeling. The boys should do their best to feel that, especially after a season when they were strongly criticised.

Team News

Solskjaer decided to completely rotate his team for the second leg match against LASK. Then he decided to make just a couple of changes from his usual team when Man United faced Kobenhavn and now against Sevilla it is fair to expect the (almost) strongest possible starting lineup. That could be possible also due to the fact that from those players who are in Germany, they are all available for this clash.

It is fair to expect from Solskjaer to get Victor Lindelof back in the starting lineup for the Sunday match, at the expense of Eric Bailly. It was Lindelof and Maguire who were the main partnership following the restart of the season. Nemanja Matic should be in midfield alongside Paul Pogba, with Fred staying on the bench. The only change that is expected to remain in the lineup is Sergio Romero, who was the number one goalkeeper in this competition throughout the season.

Julen Lopetegui should have his best team available for this match as well.

Form Guide

Sevilla are in good form and their recent matches in both La Liga and Europa League were good for them. They got past Roma and Wolves in the Europa League without conceding a goal, whilst in the league they ended up in fourth place and will be making a return to Champions League next season. Sevilla ended La Liga with five wins and a draw in the last six matches, winning 16 out of 18 points and ending up equal on points with the third placed Atletico Madrid.

The last time they conceded was on 9 July, over a month ago, in 2-1 win away at Athletic Bilbao.

Predicted Outcome

This should be a very closely fought match, with not too many goals scored. It is really tough seeing who will progress from this one, but our guess is that we might go to the extra-time following a draw in the regular 90 minutes. From then on, everything will be possible, but hopefully a moment of inspiration will come to some of our incredibly talented forwards.