Man United Transfer Rumours: Targeting New Defender And Sancho Questions

Manchester United are slowly preparing for Sunday and their Europa League semi-final against Sevilla. That will be a clash between the 2016 and 2017 Europa League champions, with the Spanish club winning this competition five times in the 21st century.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players will be on a big test against the fourth-best team in Spain this season, but the Devils will also want to get that revenge on Sevilla, for their victory at Old Trafford in Champions League round of 16 few years ago.

Still, before we get to further focus on that match, let’s talk about some transfer rumours regarding Manchester United.

Man United To Go After Another Centre-Back

Last summer, there was urgency around Manchester United to go out and sign a really good centre-back. There were names floating around in the media, but pretty clear it became obvious who is Man United’s first option for that position. It was Harry Maguire and after long negotiations between the club and Leicester City, the Devils managed to get him for a world record fee for players in his position. But right now there are signs that United are going to go after another centre-back in this transfer window and that is something that should please all the fans.

The obvious reasons for that would be the fact that Man United still need to improve in that position. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are still there and Phil Jones might not be for much longer, so a fourth centre-back should be necessary, especially knowing Bailly’s injury record. Man United need to make this position a cornerstone of their team, a rock solid area that will give more quality to the players around.

We still do not know which players might be on United’s radar, but hopefully that will be a ready-made defender, considering there are those who United could develop that are currently at the club. Adding another one might be unnecessary. The player that could be developed next season is Teden Mengi, a centre-back who got the chance to make his debut against LASK in Europa League last week and there are reports suggesting he will receive more game-time next season too.

What Is Happening With Sancho Deal?

There is still so much talk about Jadon Sancho and Manchester United, but more importantly, there is so much conflicting talk. Different sides are claiming different things and certain details that we keep hearing are often different from something other sources claim. There are now those suggesting that Borussia Dortmund is eager for Sancho to make a public statement on his future, to reiterate that he will be staying at Signal Iduna Park next season and therefore end all the speculation.

But there are also reports from other outlets that Jadon Sancho could get his move to Old Trafford if he was to hand in a transfer request and try to push the deal by putting Dortmund in a tough spot. And then, of course, there are those saying that Sancho will not do something like that at all. Whatever might be the case, it seems like we will be hearing about this more this summer…