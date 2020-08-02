Man United Transfer Rumours: Sancho Progress, Smalling To Come Back And More

Manchester United’s transfer deals is what interests a lot of people and every day there are new information. We are finding out new things on a daily basis and it is not even easy to keep track of all the players mentioned in these transfer rumour mills, whether they are Man United players or are being linked with them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is awaiting Wednesday and their Europa League match against LASK Linz, which will be procession following a 5-0 win in Austria this March. But in the meantime, there is always something new in regards to new signings and transfer dealings and in the span of just 24 hours we have new things to talk about.

Man United Making Progress In Sancho Deal?

Manchester United are still trying to sign Jadon Sancho and they are basically the only team going after the young Englishman. Few days ago it was mentioned that Borussia Dortmund are eager to get 120 million euros for Sancho and that they will not back down from that statement. That was to make a lot of issues for Man United to actually try and negotiate, but it seems like the Devils are still making new moves for that deal to happen.

The latest information are coming from Germany, where Bild are reporting Man United want to pay that 120 million euros for Sancho, but across three years. According to them, the Devils would pay 70 million euros this summer, then another 30 in the summer of 2021 and then an extra 20 million euros in 2022. Whilst this would not make United pay less for Sancho, it would make it a bit easier to spread such a large sum across three summers. This would also already make United think in the future about the next two summer transfer windows, as they would also have to pay attention to Financial Fair Play.

Also, Bild are saying Borussia Dortmund ‘would not say no’ to an offer worth 120 million euros for Sancho even if it was spread out over a few years. This all sounds good from Man United’s perspective…

Smalling To Return

Just yesterday we wrote about Chris Smalling and his situation at AS Roma, where we said it looked like there were not great chances of him staying in Rome for another year nor for a full transfer. Now Italian Sky Sport are reporting Man United and Roma do not have agreement over Smalling and that he will not play in Europa League with Roma this month. This means he will return to Manchester United and now the Devils will have to see what to do with him.]

What About Gabriel Magalhaes?

Another player linked with Manchester United this summer is Gabriel Magalhaes. Brazialian centre-back who plays for Lille is being more and more linked with a move to Old Trafford and now RMC Sport are claiming that the player’s agent has met with Man United’s officials in England. There is no concrete offers at Lille at the moment, according to them, but there are discussions going on. Apparently, clubs like Napoli and Everton are also interested, but Man United could offer the 22-year-old Champions League football.