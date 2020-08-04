Man United Transfer Rumours: What Is Going On With Sancho Deal?

Manchester United are preparing for their Europa League round of 16 second leg match, a procession against LASK Linz, following a 5-0 win in March. The Red Devils will hope to make a big push for the European trophy they won in 2017 to do the same in 2020 and round off the season as a really successful one.

But amidst all that, there is a lot of talk about the things off the pitch. Manchester United have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, as they want to sign the 20-year-old Englishman this summer and improve their squad significantly. And today there has been a lot of news about this potential deal. Like… A LOT!

What Is Going On With Sancho Deal?

So what is the answer to this question? We cannot be 100 per cent sure, obviously, but there have been several sides in the media trying to clear things up and tell us what is going on. German media outlet BILD reported today that Man United and Jadon Sancho have agreed on his personal teams, giving some specific numbers. They said Sancho will sign a five-year contract with United once Dortmund accept club’s offer and that he would earn close to 16 million pounds per year, which would make it 80 million pounds across five years. With those 108 million pounds quoted as the asking price Dortmund want to get, that would be close to 190 million pounds if all things were to go through until 2025.

But that is not all. Some other parts of the media are claiming that there is still no deal made between Man United and Sancho and that the talks are ongoing. Also, there are talks of Man United still not being close to agreeing with Dortmund about the transfer fee. It has been universally mentioned that Man United will have to strike a deal by 10 August, but now that seems unrealistic, not only for United, but also for Dortmund, who would probably be open to finding a deal past that date.

There is still a lot of information that suggests different sides have been getting different briefs from those involved in the talks. It could be safe to assume this is still far from over, both in terms of all the sides striking a deal and in terms of the length of the negotiations.

Angel Gomes Leaves For Lille, But…

We all know the story of Angel Gomes. It was unknown at one point whether he will sign a new deal with Manchester United and when he did not, he decided to leave the club he grew up in. But the youngster now has a new club and that could say a lot about his decision. Gomes joined French side Lille, but will not be playing in Ligue 1 next season.

He was immediately moved on to Boavista, a Portuguese mid-table club and will complete in their Liga NOS next season. It might be too early to jump to conclusions, but it feels like Gomes and the team around him rushed at leaving Old Trafford…