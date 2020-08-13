Man United Transfer News: Dean Henderson, Ousmane Dembele And More

Manchester United are slowly approaching their Europa League semifinal and a big test in the likes of Sevilla. The five-time Europa League champions owe the Red Devils a lot, since that 2018 Champions League meeting at Old Trafford, when they won 2-1. But before get to talk more about this coming match in the next few days, we will be looking at potential transfers in and out of Manchester United.

As always, there are a lot of rumours going around and we are here to break them down and see what is actually possible and what is just media talk.

Henderson To Be Loaned Out Again

There has been a lot of talk about what Manchester United will do with Dean Henderson once the season ends. Some were even eager to see him become Man United number one goalkeeper, despite never seeing him in that role, suggesting David De Gea should go. But if you read our articles, you know our view was that that was never a realistic thing to happen and that it would be either Henderson becoming De Gea’s backup or that he would go out on another loan.

And right now Sportsmail are reporting that will be the case, most probably, but not to Sheffield United. Henderson has spent the past two seasons with the Blades and has done magnificently well in the process, but Man United would now want to do something else. Instead of sending him on a third loan spell in Yorkshire, the club would rather see Henderson go abroad, instead of keeping him in the Premier League. If that is truly the case, and that is a big if, then it might be tricky to find his next club, especially since Henderson wants to be number one option in goal for his next team.

Dembele Seems Unrealistic

Most Man United fans are talking about Jadon Sancho and the prospect of his arrival, but the media are also reporting about Ousmane Dembele, a potential backup plan in the case of Sancho not coming to Old Trafford. But these reports seem unrealistic. ESPN are claiming Man United have held informal talks with the 23-year-old over a potential move. Some are even suggesting Barcelona would be open to loaning him out, but only in the case of a mandatory buy afterwards for a fee of 90 million euros.

But anyone who has seen Dembele at Barca and his injury record will know this is not going to happen. In fact, why would Man United get themselves down from chasing Jadon Sancho to getting Dembele?

Pereira To Return To Valencia?

And the last but not the least, Andreas Pereira could be leaving Manchester United this summer. Certain journalists closely following Spanish football claim Valencia president Peter Lim would be welcome to the Brazilian’s return at Mestalla and the midfielder wants to leave Old Trafford in order to get more playing time. They also say Solksjaer tried to convince Pereira to stay, but this might be a good thing for United. Pereira clearly does not have enough quality to make a difference in this team and hopefully this will prompt Man United to sign one more midfielder than planned.