Five Players Manchester United Should Keep An Eye On This Summer

Manchester United are about to have one of their most important summer transfer windows in recent history. After a fine summer window last year and a really good January this year, the team has done well in the Premier League and overall across the season, but there were still disappointments in the process. This team is nevertheless still a far way from the finished product and if the moderate positivity after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full campaign at Old Trafford is to be made the most of, then the club must do really well in the market this summer.

Sure, the coronavirus crisis is hitting all clubs and it will not be easy to do a lot of business, but still, here are some of the players we believe could be signed and could also improve the existing squad. Let’s dig in.

Houssem Aouar

The Lyon midfielder has been doing really well over the past few years and he has truly shined in the UEFA Champions League this season, reahcing semifinals with his team. At 22, he is quite experienced at a high level and still has a lot of space to make big strides forward in reaching full potential. Lyon will not play in Europe next season and therefore they might let Aouar leave for 50 to 60 million euros. That might be steep, but comparing to 50 million paid for Fred, it is a no brainer.

Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon could win Europa League on Friday if Sevilla beat Inter, but the Spanish left-back is Real Madrid player and will be returning there from loan. Man United could try and see how much he could cost, as Madrid could be in need of cash to fund some other deals. Some reports suggest he could be signed for 18 million pounds, which could be an easy decision to make, considering he would definitely be an upgrade on Brandon Williams and injury-prone Luke Shaw.

Raphael Guerreiro

On the other hand, Rapahael Guerreiro is an even better option. Borussia Dortmund left-back would be more pricey, but he is 25, approaching his peak, has lots of experience at a very high level and has been doing incredibly well in Bundesliga, scoring eight goals last season. If United were to actually sign Jadon Sancho, Dortmund would never sell Guerreiro to United as well, but he is the one the club should be paying attention to, just in case.

Milan Skriniar

And now we have two options from Inter Milan and they might not be easy to get. Milan Skriniar is a really good centre-back who can play both in a three-man defence and a regular back four. He has experience for his age and he might not be wanted by Antonio Conte at Inter next season. That is what some reports were suggesting. If that is to actually be the case, then Man United would be crazy not to try and sign him. We do need a high class centre-back.

Marcelo Brozovic

Another central midfielder to be put into the mixer and it could be a bit of a far-fetched one. Brozovic is playing in the form of his life at Inter right now and the Croatian is true quality. But there were some issues with him at Inter and he was also caught drunk-driving and was handsomely fined by the club. If there is any chance to get him this summer, Man United must consider it.