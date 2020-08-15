Who Is Filip Stevanovic, Serbian Winger Strongly Linked With A Move To Manchester United

This past week has been an interesting one for all Manchester United fans. It started with a Monday full of transfer talk. It was 10 August, the infamous due date by when Man United had to make their 120 million euros strong bid for Jadon Sancho if they were to sign him. At least, Borussia Dortmund are claiming so.

Then there was the win in the Europa League quarterfinal against Kobenhavn in a match 120 minutes long, with Bruno Fernandes scoring the only one. And now the week that is to end on Sunday with a semifinal match against Sevilla has brought us some more interesting news. One of them is that Manchester United have signed Partizan Belgrade’s Filip Stevanovic for 12 million euros.

At least that is what some media are claiming. According to some media outlets in Serbia, which Fabrizio Romano later on confirmed on his Twitter to be truthful, Man United have signed a 17-year-old left winger from the Serbian giants. The reported fee is expected to be 12 million euros and Stevanovic is expected to remain at Partizan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Whilst we are still not sure whether this deal has been made and whether Stevanovic will truly become Man United’s latest signing, let’s get to know the boy more closely.

Filip Stevanovic is part of Partizan’s ‘class of 2002’, born few months after Brazil won the World Cup in Japan and South Korea. Despite still not being 18, he has been part of Partizan’s first team for quite a while now. He made his senior debut back in December 2018, when he was just 16 years and two months old.

He already has 42 games to his name for the Belgrade’s black-and-whites, including seven matches in the European competitions. Stevanovic even played at Old Trafford last autumn, when Man United hosted Partizan in their Europa League group stage clash.

Stevanovic is a left winger who has also been used on the right. However, his qualities are more suited to the left flank, because of his natural drive inwards from the side. Stevanovic is a truly talented player with a low centre of gravity that makes it easier for him to make turns and change directions. He is pacey and knows to dribble, but it Stevanovic is not the type of player that will predominantly use his pace to get past players. And that is a good thing for the long-term, as it proves he has dribbling qualities that do not depend on natural physical ability.

Would it make sense for Manchester United to buy him? Yes, although it is a bit of a surprise. Man United would be getting a really talented player for a fee that is not so high in the modern day football and there is a lot of time ahead of Stevanovic to prove his worth. He is definitely not ready for Man United yet and maybe he will have to go out on a few loans until he is. This could be one of those low-risk signings that could only bring a lot if they work out.

Still, let’s see if this deal is to happen.