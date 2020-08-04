Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United will aim to end their 2019/20 campaign in a positive manner during August by winning the Europa League.

The Red Devils look well-positioned to progress to the quarter-finals and will fancy their chances of going on to lift the trophy.

United are favourites at Spin Sports to win the Europa League, although there are still plenty of big clubs left in the competition.

Read on as we assess United’s chances and predict whether they can go on and win the Europa League for the second time in their history.

Last Eight Beckons for Rampant United

United will head into the second leg of their round of 16 tie against LASK with what should prove to be an insurmountable 5-0 lead.

The Austrian team adopted a risky 3-4-3 formation in their first meeting and they were ruthlessly dismantled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United have never lost in nine previous fixtures against Austrian sides in European competitions and that is unlikely to change in this tie.

Bruno Fernandes was a class apart in the first leg and he is likely to play a key role as United navigate their way through the rest of the tournament.

Quarter-Final Opponents Look Favourable

FC Copenhagen or İstanbul Basaksehir await United in the last eight and neither side should present too much in the way of problems.

Copenhagen must overcome a 1-0 deficit in order to progress, but they will be confident of doing so after knocking out Celtic in the last round.

However, the Turkish side came through a tough encounter with Sporting Lisbon in the round of 32 and may have too much class for Copenhagen.

Regardless of who makes it through, Man Utd fans will be tipping Solskjaer’s side for victory, particularly with the competition being staged as a straight knockout from that point.

Big Guns Await in the Last Four

United will undoubtedly be handed a huge test in the semi-finals, regardless of who they eventually may have to face.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Olympiacos, Sevilla or Roma are the other teams in United’s half of the draw and each would be difficult opponents.

Wolves are expected to progress past Olympiacos in their round of 16 tie, but could have their work cut out to see off either Sevilla or Roma thereafter.

Sevilla appeal as United’s most likely opposition in the semi-finals, with their previous record in the Europa League highlighting the threat they pose.

Europa League Prediction: If United are able to make it all the way to the final they would probably face either Inter Milan or Bayer Leverkusen. Those two sides are on course to meet in the quarter-finals and the winners would be favourites to beat whoever they face in the last four. Winning European competitions is never easy, but United look a good bet to go on and lift the trophy on August 21.