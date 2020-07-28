Man United News: More Details About Sancho, Lingard, Europa League And More

Manchester United are going to return to UEFA Champions League and they could still end the season with Europa League crown. That sounds good to all Man United fans, but they will also want to see how will the squad look once the next season starts mid-September.

There are a lot of new information in regards to those speculations, so let’s dig right in.

Man United Focusing On Sancho

Man United are still shifting all of their focus on the transfer market to sign Jadon Sancho. The Devils are the only squad that is really trying to get Sancho and it looks like there will be only two possible options this summer – either the Englishman returns to Manchester or he will stay in Germany for another year before making a move in summer of 2021.

Now Sky are reporting that Man United have begun talks with Borussia Dortmund. They claim the talks are centred on the transfer fee and the structure of payments if the deal is to be struck. Apparently, United have not made an official bid yet, but are the only club to have contacted Dortmund about Sancho.

Who Wants Lingard?

This coming month will be a crucial one for Jesse Lingard and his future. The Englishman has had a poor campaign and it was only deep into the stoppage time of the 38th Premier League match of the season that he managed to score a league goal. Now he will be expected to get more playing time in Europa League next month and it is then that could be seen what will happen with him.

There are reports from the Times suggesting that AS Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach and Newcastle United are all interested in Lingard’s services and it looks like United are set to let him leave the club this summer. If his performances in Europa League go well, maybe that will make things easier for all sides.

Solskjaer To Change Things For Europa League

Man United are basically in the Europa League quarterfinals, after their 5-0 win against LASK from before the coronavirus lockdown. That will be ideal opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change things around and give some playing time to those who did not play as much since the campaign restarted. But there are reports suggesting that Solskjaer will give that playing time to those players even in the latter stages, which would make sense from the perspective of next season starting really soon.

Rio’s Suggestions For Summer Signings

Rio Ferdinand has some suggestions about which players Manchester United should go after this summer. It is an interesting set of names, but a truly unrealistic one. Many media outlets have reported Ferdinand would like to see Jadon Sancho, Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey, Wilfred Ndidi, Ben Godfrey and Kalidou Koulibaly amongst players Man United would go after.

If United are to sign Sancho, then Man United might be able to get one more of these players this summer. Most of the players would be very expensive, but the prospect of getting Wilfred Ndidi or Thomas Partey in the centre of the park could be really important for Man United’s coming season, especially when we know how reliant United have been on Nemanja Matic staying fit.