Man United Get Another Boost In Champions League Race & Dan James Could Get A New Role

Manchester United are still having a lot to play for this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has made some important strides throughout the past 12 months, but it is still far from over. Man United could finish their season inside of the top four places in the Premier League and with two important trophies – Europa League and FA Cup.

But that is still far away, despite the fact United have come close in all competitions so far. Solskjaer’s side should be properly evaluated on their successes (or failures) once the entire season is completed. Still, there are some good news even though United did not play today.

Man United Get A Champions League Qualification Boost

The Devils could reach the Champions League through winning Europa League, like they did in 2017, but why go through that route when the things in the league are looking better and better. Not only are United playing really well, winning last four matches by three goals each time, but it is also sides around them that are losing points, most notably Chelsea and Leicester City.

On Saturday, Chelsea lost 3-0 to Chris Wilder’s wild Sheffield United, showing all the negative aspects of Frank Lampard’s reign at Stamford Bridge. And on Sunday it was Leicester who had a nightmare. The Foxes had a 1-0 lead after 65 minutes of play, but after 67 minutes of play they were trailing 2-1 and had gone to ten men, following Caglar Soyuncu’s straight red card. In the end, Bournemouth managed to win the game 4-1 and remain in relegation fight.

This is all good for United, who will need to beat Southampton on Monday in order for them to go up to third place, behind Man City. That would set United on a really good path, before the final three rounds of the campaign. The fact Solskjaer’s team will meet out-of-form Leicester, who have only three wins since mid-January, on the final day of the season is also something that could be good for them.

A New Role For Daniel James?

This is a two-fold type of answer. Daniel James signed for Man United last summer and had a really strong start in the famous red shirt. We were saying back then that it was great to see that happen, but also that it will be very hard for him to keep it up with such great performances and it happened in the end. James has had a small crisis of sorts since, he has not been scoring or creating much and no wonder more proactive Mason Greenwood took his place. But this could be and probably should be a real role for Dan James – a more of a squad player, rather than a starter.

That is especially true if United are to challenge for titles. It does not seem obvious that James is the type of player who could bring United there. Also, his role might change in the future and that might be something worth exploring, for James to become a sort of a do-it-all type of player. Considering James is not someone who is a goalscorer nor an elite creator, but someone who possesses incredible pace and ability to run in behind, maybe in the future we see him as a right wing-back here and there, rather than a proper winger.