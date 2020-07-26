Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United have done it! Their victory at the King Power stadium was enough for them to reach the third place of the Premier League standings and qualify for the Champions League next season. That is an important achievement for the Red Devils, who won the game 2-0.

Bruno Fernandes brought the lead from the 14th penalty of the season United have got in the league and then it was Jesse Lingard who scored late on to round off a successful season in the Premier League. The Devils finished the campaign behind only Liverpool and Manchester City, which should be another reason for trying to make a step up next season.

Man United Did It, But…

And whilst we did manage to reach our goals in the final game of the campaign, it should be noted that this was far from ideal Premier League season. The fact that Solskjaer’s team finished last season with 66 points, the same as this one, but last season finished in sixth place, tells a lot. That shows the Premier League truly was worse this season in overall quality and there is no denying that.

But United should not be feeling too bad about that. It should more be a good guide for the season ahead. This third place is not a huge achievement, since we have been the top league in the league in terms of wages paid to players. This team should make big strides next season, to at the very least close the gap between them and Liverpool and Manchester City.

Bruno Fernandes Cool As Always

Bruno Fernandes was once again tasked with scoring a goal from the penalty spot. This was our last game of the season we could not possibly lose and then the penalty came. Fernandes had to remain calm yet another time and that is exactly what he did. With all the pressure mounting, the Portuguese showed great composure to score another goal from the spot, giving United important lead.

Leicester’s Breakdown Is Truly Remarkable

Leicester City started their season the way not many could have foreseen. They had won 12 out of opening 16 matches of the campaign. At one point, there were the only team following Liverpool at the top of the table. Sure, it was obvious then they would not be able to keep up, but after 12 wins in first 16, Brendan Rodgers’ side collapsed and won just six from their remaining 22!

This was the second time Rodgers’ side tailed off in the latter part of the campaign, after that 2013-14 at Liverpool. Still, this is Leicester’s second best finish in a Premier League campaign.

De Gea Still Looking Rusty

We should not be looking to much into this game in terms of making long-term conclusion – for that we have the entire season. But it was once again obvious David De Gea is still having some of the problems he has had this past year or two. He was rusty in goal and had spilled one easy ball into Jamie Vardy’s path when he had to make a clear save.

It will be interesting to see what will Man United do this summer in regards to the position of the starting goalkeeper…