Five Things We Learned From Manchester United’s 2019-20 Premier League Season

Manchester United have finished their Premier League campaign. After 352 days, the 2019-20 season is finally over and now we know the Red Devils will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season. This is all good news, although there is still more to play for, with the Europa League set to finish next month in Portugal.

United could potentially end the season with a European trophy, but before those games come to our focus, let’s make a look at what we have learned from this just finished Premier League season.

Man United Have Made Progress

When you make a look at the final standings, you will see United have won 66 points in comparison to last season’s… well, 66 points. But there is a leap of three places in the standings, which is very important, despite the fact this season’s Premier League was ostensibly lacking in quality. Putting aside all of those facts, it is fair to say United have made improvements, especially in the second part of the season, when they did not lose a single match since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

Defense Has Improved

Man United conceded 36 goals this season, which is almost one goal per game conceded. That is a nice improvement on the last season, with United now finishing as the third-best defence in the league. Things could still get better in that department, but arrivals of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have made things better and next season we should strive for beating this defensive record.

Bruno Could Become Trigger For Next Season’s Successes

As we mentioned, and as we have talked about a lot in recent months, Bruno Fernandes has made a big impact on the way Man United play. He is one of the biggest reasons why Man United made a big jump in standings in the second half of the season and with eight goals and seven assists he has been a real revelation. But next season he could also be the player that will keep improving those around him and maybe even inspire them to some new successes.

Other Signings Had Differing Performances

Apart from Bruno, Wan-Bissaka and Maguire were amongst signings that have arrived at Man United this season, and then there was Daniel James as well. These three players had differing performances this season. Of all, it is fair to say Wan-Bissaka was the most reliable one week-in week-out, whilst Maguire had some poor moments throughout otherwise good first season at Old Trafford. For James there was a good start with three goals scored, but in the end it became obvious this was only the second season in his professional career, after a year with Swansea in the Championship.

Solskjaer Still Has To Learn

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had some tough moments in late 2019, his team did not look well for a lot of the time and they had issues breaking weaker sides with deep defences. But he did manage to improve his team on the pitch. Still, there are things for him to improve – Man United are still a side that often look shapeless, Solskjaer’s in-game management is often not good enough and hopefully he will continue to grow with this team.