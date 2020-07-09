Aston Vila 0-3 Manchester United: Three Things We Learned

Manchester United keep on winning they keep doing so in a comfortable fashion. This was the first time any team in the history of Premier League managed to win four consecutive matches by three or more goals. After beating Sheffield United and Brighton 3-0 and then Bournemouth 5-2, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side now managed to beat Aston Villa 3-0 at their Villa Park.

The goals came from Bruno Fernandes’ precision from the spot, Mason Greenwood’s long-range shot and Paul Pogba’s brilliance to find the perfect angle for his hit to make it 3-0. Man United are now clear in fifth place, with six points more than Wolves, but also one point behind Leicester City. With four games to go, everything is in United’s hands to finish the season in top four, considering their final game of the season will be against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Here is what we learned from tonight’s comfortable victory.

Man United Lucky With The Penalty

Manchester United got their lead at just the right time for the match to start going direction Solskjaer would want – to make things as calm as possible, cruising to the victory. But Bruno Fernandes’ goal from the penalty after 27 minutes of play was lucky for Man United, to say the least. The Portuguese got the penalty for himself when the referee decided it was him that was fouled and not Aston Villa defender, when the video replays clearly showed that it was Fernandes who stepped on the rival player, not vice versa.

But it looks like United are in such a fine moment now that even decisions like this one go their way and Fernandes made the most of it to make it 1-0.

Greenwood Keeps His Magical Touch

Last week we spoke about Mason Greenwood’s shooting masterclass, when he scored two beautiful goals against Bournemouth from not easy positions and the day after that match we also stated that his expected goals are indicating he has been (almost literally) on fire with the way he has been scoring goals from low-quality opportunities. That was a testament to his sharp shooting skills and that continued against Villa.

Greenwood yet again scored from a fine shot from the outside of the box, although it should be noted Villa defenders did not do the best job to block him. Greenwood’s place in starting XI now looks cemented.

Aston Villa Edging Closer To Relegation

Following this defeat, Aston Villa are getting closer to being relegated and making a return to Championship next season. Dean Smith’s side lost their 21st match of the season in 34th round, being the second worst in that regard, in front of only Norwich City. Villa are now sitting in 19th place with four points less than Watford, the first side above the relegation zone.

It is looking increasingly unlikely for Villa to remain in the top flight, as their form is not good – they have not won since 21 January, against the above mentioned Watford. They still have to play Crystal Palace, Everton, Arsenal and West Ham and they will need to start winning now.