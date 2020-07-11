What Areas Manchester United Need To Improve Next Season?

We are already approaching mid-July, but we are still far from ending the 2019-20 season. Manchester United still have no idea how the season will pan out, since there is still so much at stake. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is putting up a real fight to try and finish inside the top four of the Premier League with a chance of even ending up third, but there two more competitions. In Europa League, they are basically three wins from winning the trophy and in the FA Cup there are two rounds more. It could potentially end up being incredibly successful campaign for the Devils.

But still, there are a lot of reasons we could say Manchester United are still far from really entering the title race in the Premier League and sometimes that can take even years. So, what would Manchester United have to pay attention to this summer and next season if they are to get closer to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City?

Improve Central Midfield Options

Yes, Nemanja Matic has been in immense form before and especially after the break of the season. And yes, he did get a new contract, until the end of June 2023. But that does not solve problems for Manchester United in the long-term – the Red Devils are still thin in that area of the pitch. That might be one of the more important areas in Solskjaer’s setup, since his United side is always playing really well when things function in that area.

Scott McTominay is a good option in midfield, albeit still far from the necessary standards if we are talking about chasing trophies, and Fred is someone who can be energetic, but also erratic. McTominay still needs to improve himself positionally and to rationalise his energy output. Therefore, signing another player who could control the area in front of the defence, alongside Paul Pogba, would be necessary. United could probably go another season without making this signing, but that would be a gamble that could hurt them if few injuries occur.

Add Real Quality At Centre-Back

If Man United are to be truly transformed, they need a real presence in defence. Harry Maguire is a really good player, but he has been heavily overpaid for and his influence could never be put into the same sentence with that of Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. Sure, Van Dijk is a huge outlier, but still, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof do not offer that safety as it would be necessary.

Sign A Ready-Made Striker

Odion Ighalo has proved to be a decent and useful signing over a short period of time, but we all know he is not the player that will catapult United forwards. Anthony Martial is playing well this season and has hit 15 goals, but that is not enough options. With Mason Greenwood now mostly playing as a winger, Solskjaer will be in need of a proper goalscoring striker. This season, he might get by with signing someone who is not at the highest level yet, with Luka Jovic the example of such a striker, someone who could be a bit of a gamble, but also someone who could definitely pay the dividends. Some risks could offer big rewards.