CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs. Sheffield United

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have announced their starting XI for Wednesday’s contest against Sheffield United, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will make some changes. The Red Devils are coming off a 1-1 draw at Tottenham last Friday.

Swedish defender Victor Lindelof has recovered in time and will start at centre-back, and he will pair alongside Harry Maguire. Plus, Paul Pogba returns to the starting lineup for the first time in almost nine months. Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood also grabbed starting nods after impressing against Tottenham. As a result, the likes of Daniel James and Scott McTominay will head to the bench.

Without further ado, here is Manchester United’s team for Wednesday’s tilt against The Blades.

Starting XI:

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Bench:

Sergio Romero (GK), Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, Fred, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo