Manchester United Should Sign Odion Ighalo on a Permanent Basis

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United were arguably one of the hottest teams in Europe when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak throughout the world. The best example of that was their final game – at least thus far. The Red Devils travelled to Austria and notched a 5-0 win at LASK Linz. This was in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

January signing Odion Ighalo netted one of the team’s goals in that game, and what a goal it was. It could easily be included into one of the best goals in the competition, as we can see below:

Ighalo has been an instant success at Old Trafford. Pundits and fans were skeptical about his potential impact when he signed on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. However, the former Watford has surpassed even the most optimistic expectations. Ighalo, 30, has found the back of the net four times in eight matches for the Old Trafford outfit in eight appearances across all competitions.

His biggest debt might be scoring in the Premier League, though, as he’s yet to score a goal in four league outings. But on the other hand, he has seen just 30 minutes of playing time in those four contests. With more playing time, he should be able to score sooner than later. Even considering that situation, United’s bosses are very impressed with his performances and his work ethic. Based on recent rumours, they are ready to sign him on a permanent basis once his current loan concludes in May 31st.

How much would United have to pay to sign Ighalo?

It is believed The Red Devils will pay around £15m to acquire the Nigeria international on a permanent basis. Given the transfer fees we have witnessed in recent years, that seems like a complete bargain for an experienced, productive player. Let’s not forget Ighalo shouldn’t be tasked with a big role at United once Marcus Rashford returns from injury.

Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all represent better options than Ighalo for the striker role. However, having the 30-year-old as a “security blanket” in case of poor form or injuries could be very effective.

Nothing has been announced officially, but United shouldn’t waste time to get the job done. Ighalo has looked good when given the chance. Considering the loan conditions and his recent form, adding him on a short-term deal seems like a no-brainer for the Old Trafford side.