Transfer Targets: Manchester United Given Approval To Sign Moussa Dembele This Summer

It’s not a secret that Manchester United will look to bolster their attack during the summer. They will have a huge gap to fill upfront due to the lack of proven striking options. However, The Red Devils have received “green light” to discuss a move for one of the most promising strikers in Europe in the coming months.

The Daily Star reported The Red Devils can try to make a move for Lyon’s ace Moussa Dembele in a £60m deal. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the France U21 international for quite a while now. They considered making a move for the former Celtic star during the January transfer window, but opted against doing so. However, things will be different in the summer.

Manchester United chose to sign Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan deal to boost their attack for the second half of the 2019-20 season. Alexis Sanchez should return to Old Trafford from his loan at Inter Milan as well. But United need another boost. Dembele would fit perfectly into the kind of team Manchester United are assembling.

Lyon are open to part ways with Moussa Dembele

United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward remains on a mission to sign a new striker this summer to ease the burden on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. The club has now been handed a huge boost in his hopes of landing the 23-year-old. Lyon admitted they will allow some of their star names to leave in the summer.

President Jean-Michel Aulas insists he won’t stand in the way of anyone who wants to quit the Ligue 1 outfit. “We already have a certain number of offers for our players for summer. We sell the players who want to leave to where they want to go.”

Chelsea have also been linked with Dembele, who has scored 39 goals in 82 games since joining Lyon from Celtic in a £20m deal in 2018. But United remain confident in their chances to acquire the forward. They would be willing to hand Dembele a more lucrative deal of around £150,000-a-week.

United have made signing a striker a priority this summer. Apparently, Ole Gunnar Solskajer believes Dembele has the qualities to be a huge success at Old Trafford.

Dembele would also fit the timetable of some of United’s best players. He is on a similar age range compared to Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, just to name a few. By all accounts, the Frenchman would fit quite well at Old Trafford.