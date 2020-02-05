Manchester United To Face Derby County In FA Cup Fifth Round

Embed from Getty Images

Wayne Rooney will return to Old Trafford during the FA Cup fifth round. However, he will do it wearing a different uniform than United’s one.

The former England international is now playing for Derby County after a short stint in the MLS with DC United. And fate decided he must host The Red Devils at Pride Park Stadium. This fifth round FA Cup tie will be played in the week of March 2nd. Unlike in previous rounds, there will be extra time and penalties if there’s a draw in the initial 90 minutes.

Derby County reached this round after topping Northampton Town 4-2 at home Tuesday. Rooney played the entire match and scored one of the team’s goals. Prior to this fixture against Northampton, Derby had also topped Crystal Palace in the third round. Meanwhile, United have dispatched Wolves and Tranmere Rovers. They are yet to concede a goal in this tournament.

This will be the 12th time these two sides collide in the FA Cup, and the fourth time they meet in the last 11 years. Their most recent match happened in January 2018, and United won 2-0 at Old Trafford thanks to late goals from Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku.