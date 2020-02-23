Manchester United 3-0 Watford: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United have done it. They won consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since the turn of the year. After a 2-0 win against Chelsea on Monday, this time it was a 3-0 victory against Watford at Old Trafford. This important win came after Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot, after he was the one fouled in the penalty area.

Anthony Martial added the second, before Mason Greenwood made the final score. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has made a very important step forward with this win.

Man United Start Slowly

But that does not mean everything was ideal in this victory. Far from it, as Man United started really slowly in this match. First 15 minutes of the game were a complete opposite of what you would expect from a team that in the end got a comfortable 3-0 win. Watford were pressing all over the place and Man United had real problems getting the ball out of their half. There were numerous mistakes in possession in early stages of attack, which led to Watford winning the ball high up the pitch.

However, Man United managed to grow into the game and after the penalty, things got much easier for the Devils.

Bruno Fernandes Shows Why He Was Brought In

Bruno Fernandes not only earned the penalty and then coolly converted it, but he also managed to show everything about why he was the one player Man United were chasing for so long. He was a big influence on how Man United played in open play and he also managed to create chances, including the one Greenwood converted in the second half.

It is still early days and Fernandes will still have a lot of adapting to do, but so far so good, as the Portuguese playmaker offered something new against the Hornets.

Shaw Is Improving

After some brilliant and assured performances from Brandon Williams at both left-back and left wingback, many people started suggesting Luke Shaw should be getting worried for his place in the first team. And there was a reason for that, but ever since coming back from injury, Shaw has managed to slowly improve from one game to another. He did well against Chelsea at left centre-back in a three-man defence and now when he returned to his natural position, he managed to be both well-positioned defensively, but also a good enough threat in attack.

Sure, this was still a weak Watford side, but things are getting better for Shaw.

Man United Move Up To Fifth

And in the end, this win got Man United back into fifth place, staying three points behind Chelsea, after the Blues won against Tottenham Hotspur. Solskjaer will be pleased by this fact, especially now when it looks like the fifth place will get you into the Champions League, due to Manchester City’s ban.

But it is also important to stress what are just two wins in a row getting you in this Premier League campaign. If Man United can just continue being consistent with their performances, then even the fourth place will not be that hard to get.