Man United News: Ighalo Agent, Lingard Rumours And More

Manchester United did not manage to finish their cycle of hectic schedule with a win, as they drew 0-0 against Wolves last weekend. The Saturday match brought some more of the same questions and also gave us a little glimpse into who Bruno Fernandes is and how he plays. But with that draw, Man United slipped to seventh place and now a two-week break is upon us.

The Devils will not play for another fortnight and in that time, we will have to reflect on some other things, such as player performances, stats and other type of analysis. But first, let’s talk about the everyday stuff and the things we have seen in the media this Monday.

Interest In Lingard

Yes, it is that time of the year. The transfer window has just ended but new transfer rumours have started spreading around, despite the fact we will not see new deals happen for another four months. But that did not stop the media talking about who could go where and one of those players is Jesse Lingard. The attacking midfielder has not been doing well in the past year or so and now ESPN are claiming that Atletico Madrid and AS Roma are leading the race to sign him if he is to leave the club in the summer.

That is a lot of ifs, but the fact is that Lingard’s contract will be entering final 12 months on 1 July and that will be when his price will further continue to deteriorate. It is still unknown what kind of role Lingard could have beyond this season and thus, it is too early to talk about all of the possibilities, but his performances this season could actually mean a departure. Would that actually be Atleti or Roma? Who knows?

Ighalo Agent Speaks Up

Odion Ighalo arrived at Man United on a six-month loan on the deadline day of the January transfer window, which was a surprise for many. Now his agent Atta Aneke spoke, saying that there was officially one other concrete offer for Ighalo from a Premier League team. However, Aneke said that it would be unfair to mention which club Ighalo turned down.

There were rumours about Tottenham Hotspur going after him on deadline day, but there were also talks a few days prior to all of that that Aston Villa had made an offer, but that Ighalo was not even thinking about making such a move.

What About Josh King?

Joshua King was another of those players Man United allegedly went after in the final days of the transfer window and now there are talks in the media that the Bournemouth striker is frustrated that Man United did not follow through with their advances. He apparently feels that he was used and messed about. Whether that might be the case or not, the fact that United were even thinking of a player that has been mostly injured with just a few goals scored in the season says more about the club’s recruitment than the player himself.

Referee For Man United v Chelsea

Anthony Taylor has been appointed referee for Manchester United‘s Premier League game against Chelsea. The match will be played on Monday 17 February, which will also be United’s first game after the short winter break.