Man United News: Grealish Links And Pogba To Leave?

Manchester United are currently on a break. It is an odd break to have, because usually throughout the season those breaks have meant international matches and players being on duties with their national sides. That is not the case this time, as Premier League decided to bring in a short break during February.

That is why the next Man United match will play will be 16 days after the 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday. The match against Chelsea might seem far away and too distant, but it will come really fast. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer better do some magic with the players on the training ground, considering how organisationally poor they have looked on the pitch.

However, we will now talk about the usual news we are hearing across the media about the Red Devils.

Grealish And Man United?

One of the usual links that we have been hearing around has been that of Manchester United going after Jack Grrealish. After United were not even close to getting anywhere near the Aston Villa star in this January transfer window, the usual suspects have started circulating rumours that he could be Man United‘s top priority to sign this coming summer. According to the Mirror, United actually want James Maddison but it looks like the Leicester attacking midfielder will not be a viable solution, considering his eagerness to sign a new deal with the Foxes.

That is why Gralish would be top priority, despite there not being any real sources or information why United would be intersted in the player out of nowhere. Grealish could be open to a move this summer and teams like Tottenham Hotspur and others are also being linked with the player. Still, most of this talk feels like it is far from being a reality at this point in time. When the summer gets closer, we should know more about how realistic all of this talk has been. The fact is that United need a player in that position…

Another Round Of Pogba Talk

Well, there has not been a lot of talk about Paul Pogba in recent weeks, mostly because of the summer transfer window and the deals the Devils have made during that month. But now that the talk about Bruno Fernandes has calmed down and we all became un used to the fact that Odion Ighalo is a Man United player, there is again talk about the Frenchman.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News said that his sources confirmed to him that Pogba‘s head is not currently at the club, as he is being linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus.

The journalist also said that he is very popular in the dressing room, but that he reportedly told Man United teammates that he wants to leave the club. The January window is open and it is possible that Mino Raiola wanted this message out now that the next window is in summer and when the biggest deals are being made. This might be just another odd attack on Pogba who is still recovering from his injuries..