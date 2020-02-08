Four Players Manchester United Could Sign On Free Transfer In 2020

Manchester United are still on their short winter break and are not going to play for another nine days. But whilst we do not have much to talk about in regards to the Premier League, we can talk about the future. More precisely, we can talk about the players Man United could be looking at in the next window, especially from those players that could be arriving as free agents.

There are not too many of those players on the market, but here are five of them that Man United might want to monitor just in case. Some of them will be more realistic and some not, but here are the five names.

Ryan Fraser

Ryan Fraser has been linked with a move to Manchester United before and now that he is getting closer to ending his deal at Bournemouth – his contract is running out this summer – he would be open to a move. Man United would definitely be a big step up for him in every possible sense, but adding a British left winger to this team could add some depth, in a similar way Xherdan Shaqiri added depth to Liverpool in his first season at Merseyside.

He would be cheap, without having to pay a transfer fee and would offer something different to this side. At 25, he would be also approaching his peak years.

Edinson Cavani

Well, we talked a lot about this guy, haven’t we? Edinson Cavani would be a tougher catch and with more catches to him, especially considering he will be 33 by the time the transfer window comes by. Also, there are reports that he already has everything in place with Atletico Madrid to make a move to Spain, but nothing official has been confirmed yet.

Why not try and get a goalscoring striker who could offer a year or two to the younger players, ease the pressure off them a little bit and bag some goals in the meantime? It is not a long-term solution, but that is not always a bad idea…

Blaise Matuidi

Blaise Matuidi is expected to leave Juventus this summer and already clubs like Inter and Napoli have been asking around, but why would not Man United do the same and add another Frenchman to Paul Pogba in the centre of the park. Matuidi is doing well in Italy, he did well in France and he also won the World Cup as one of the main players in Didier Deschamps team. He is currently 32, but that part of the pitch is already a big trouble for United and every help would be welcome, especially from someone that experienced.

Layvin Kurzawa

And the last but not the least, a player that would be coming in cheap on left-back. Layvin Kurzawa is not an ideal solution but Juventus were interested in his services this January and he is also experienced. Maybe Luke Shaw would be ready to make a move elsewhere and pave the way for the Frenchman and Brandon Williams. Maybe, maybe not. But that is another option for the Devils, as they will want to spend more money in other areas of the pitch.