Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United are still having issues winning consecutive matches and after a fine display against Chelsea on Monday, this time they failed in their quest, as the Devils drew 1-1 against Club Brugge in Belgium. The hosts took a lead after 15 minutes when Emmanuel Dennis took the most out of the chance he got and Anthony Martial brought the equalizer 20 minutes later, with a fine finish.

The Devils thus failed to win, but will still be favourites going in to the second leg next Thursday at Old Trafford. Here are the main talking points after the game.

Naivety Still There In Man United’s Defence

Man United conceded the goal early on and that goal said a lot of things on its own. As Simon Mignolet kicked the ball out of his own box, the ball dropped on United’s half, getting over Victor Lindelöf and Harry Maguire, which Dennis took to hit the ball and shoot from his first touch, lobbing the disoriented Sergio Romero. Several things did not work out here.

First of all was the really high defensive line from United, with two not-so-pacey centre-backs to say the least. They were both naive and simply lacking anticipation to see what is about to happen. Conceding a goal that was assisted by a goalkeeper is never a good thing and it must be pointed out that Romero’s positioning in this situation was atrocious, as he went far away from his goal without ever really going for the ball…

Solskjaer’s Lineup Changes Were Risky, But Necessary

Man United had a very different starting lineup than they did against Chelsea. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made six changes from that match and it showed. But we are not here to criticise the manager for such a decision. Some might say that was too much cropping and changing, but it is obvious that was a necessary move to make.

The Devils have had a lot of matches this season, even some replays in the FA Cup, and with such a small squad of quality players, whenever the team can be rotated, it is welcome. This match, however, will further prove to everyone how much Man United are lacking in proper depth, in all lines of the team.

Bruno Fernandes Makes Things Happen

It is really funny to see Bruno Fernandes has played just somewhere around ten minutes throughout, but he made more things happen than all other Man United players for the entire match. The Portuguese made a big difference every since coming on and it was obvious that he is kind of a player eager to make things happen, to make things tick.

It did not work out for United to get the winner, but it is still a positive for Fernandes.

Important Away Goal

And the last but not the least, it is true that this away goal is every important for Man United. Not only have they avoided losing the game, but they also now can be a bit calmer ahead of the rematch. Still, Man United must improve a lot as Brugge are an organized side and they will not be afraid of Old Trafford.