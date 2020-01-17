Scouting Next Man United Opponents: Liverpool Want To Finish What They Started

Manchester United are into the fourth round of the FA Cup, but now far more important things are coming next. The Devils will be making a trip to Merseyside as they are set to face Liverpool at Anfield. This match will be the meeting not only between the two sides with most league titles, but also between the by far the best side of the league and the only team that managed to stand in their way since August.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a huge task in front of him to remain unbeaten yet again against Jurgen Klopp’s side. Here are the things you should know about Liverpool.

How Are They Doing?

The champions of Europe seem like even more complete side than they were in the season when they actually went on to win the Champions League. That really tells a lot about their qualities and the work Klopp has done since joining the club. Liverpool have played 21 games, they won 20 and drew 1-1 at Man United. They have 61 points out of possible 63. They are 14 points ahead of champions Man City with a game in hand. Just listing these facts like this is all unbelievable and Liverpool really have been so incredible.

They conceded just 14 times, eleven of which were from open play. They have conceded from set-pieces just three times, including there corner-kicks and everything that goes with that.

Unscathed Through The Winter Madness

It is really incredible to even think about the December-January madness that a team could actually go through it unscathed. Sure, January is still not over, but that crux of matches that are happening every two or three days is what they have already gone through by simply winning every single one of those matches. They also won in FA Cup and more importantly, they traveled to Qatar to play in FIFA Club World Cup. They also won two matches over there, with the second one lasting 120 minutes.

Liverool have done it all without really mixing things too much and their substitutes, such as Divock Origi, have always done well. That is a big factor for them in runs like this one.

Sadio Mane’s Role Grew

Sadio Mane was voted third best player in the world by Ballon d’Or and he maybe even deserved to come in front of Virgil van Dijk. His attacking performances have really grown even more this season and his role is of a real silent leader. He does not strike as a leader, but the way he conducts himself and the way he is leading his team with incredible performances spread over several months is really unbelievable. There are not many people that could have imagined him reaching such heights back when he was at Southampton or even in his early Liverpoold days.

Alexander-Arnold’s Creativity From Defence

Man United must be aware of every Liverpool player, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is the most odd one of the bunch. He made eight Premier League assists already this season and all playing as a right-back. He can run games from deep and be dangerous further forward like a proper winger. His positioning in the channels and ball deliveries are impeccable. Maybe his defensive side is not ideal, but then again, Liverpool function so well as a unit, it does not really matter that much.