Man United News: Reflecting On Burnley, Solskjaer Backed And FA Cup

Manchester United’s yet another loss has made it clear just how dire things are looking right now at Old Trafford. The fans were leaving the stadium well before the game against Burnley was over, which was a good showing of how they felt about not only this performance, but also the state of the team and club since the start of the season.

The Devils are currently sitting in fifth place, but looking at points, they are closer to relegation zone than to the third-placed Leicester City. That is really something and things are not getting into a better direction.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has Club’s Backing

Day after the match, Manchester United reiterated that they are fully backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the manager. And that is one thing that Ed Woodward and his associates have been consistent with since announcing that the Norwegian will be taking the position. They are obviously ready to give him more time, despite the manager still not really showing that he will be able to turn things around.

The squad is thin, but as we mentioned before, this Man United team is a far cry from an organized side that knows what they have to do on the pitch and that chaos often reigns in their matches, especially against supposedly weaker sides. It will be interesting to see how much backing Solskjaer will get in this and the next transfer window, should he remain the manager for next season. So far, that has not been great, despite the arrivals of three players last summer. This squad needs a big overhaul and not cosmetic changes…

Chelsea Thinking Of Dean Henderson

The Daily Mail have reported today that there is a chance Chelsea could be open to signing a new goalkeeper in the near future. The signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for around 80 million euros is proving to be not just a mistake, but also a huge one, as the Spaniard’s performances this season are showing a goalkeeper unable to be consistent with his shot-stopping.

That is why Chelsea could add another keeper and the two names mentioned is such conversation are Burnley’s Nick Pope and Man United’s very own Dean Henderson. He has been doing really well on loan at Sheffield United and whilst it makes sense that Chelsea could be interested in him, it remains incredibly unlikely for Man United to eventually let him go to Stamford Bridge.

Man United Learn FA Cup Rival

Manchester United needed two matches to reach the FA Cup fourth round but their next rival needed as many matches. The next oponent in this competition will be Tranmere Rovers, who managed to get past Watford in the replay. In fact, that replay was postponed from the date when other replays were played, due to a pitch that was unplayable.

This time, Tranmere won 2-1 after extra-time, scoring the winning goal after 194 minutes of football over two matches. The fourth round match will be played away at Tranmere’s Prenton Park.