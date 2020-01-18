Man United News: Preparations for Liverpool, Rashford Out And Maguire The Captain

Manchester United have a big day ahead of them. On Sunday, they will be meeting Liverpool at Anfield, in a match that will tell us can United stay unbeaten against the big rival this season and remain the only side to have done it all season. But more importantly, that match is also a good indicator of where the two sides and two clubs are right now in comparison to where they used to be.

Jurgen Klopp has done some incredible work at Liverpool in the past four years, bringing them Champions League trophy and now clearly leading them to a much wanted Premier League title. Their 61 points out of possible 63 are the story on its own and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a big task ahead of him.

Big Sunday Ahead

Man United already managed to remain unbeaten against Liverpool this season and they are the only side to do so. Liverpool’s 20 wins are truly astonishing and they will be big favourites to “set things right”, at least from their perspective. Klopp will this time have Mohamed Salah in his team, which was not the case at Old Trafford few months ago.

For Man United, this match could be a real turning point in their race to reach the Champions League qualification, especially after Newcastle managed to beat Chelsea.

Rashford Out Of Contention

However, the bad news here are that Marcus Rashford will not play at Anfield. Man United’s top striker was not seen to be with the squad after they arrived on Merseyside and his absence will be a big problem for Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer. He has grown into a key player for this side and without him it will be harder to get a good result.

Still, it is not entirely bad that United will not be able to count on him. Rashford has had some issues with injuries and he has played a lot of football this season. It is better for him to sit this one out or even another, but for United to keep him fresh and healthy ahead of other matches. Rashford is simply so important in this squad.

Harry Maguire Is Officially Captain

These are not exactly the latest news, but we mention this for some other reason. Harry Maguire has been a Man United captain this season a few times, the first time being in Belgrade against Partizan in Europa League, but he is now officially team’s captain, following the departure of Ashley Young.

A fact that Maguire has become Man United captain after 28 matches for the club tells a lot – that it has never been this easy to become captain, that United are devoid of real leaders and that Solskjaer maybe could have opted for other senior players. For example, when Nemanja Vidic became Man United captain in Sir Alex Ferguson’s team, he was at the club for four and a half years, had won Champions League and had played in over 180 matches in the red shirt. We are from days glory days, but this is another symbol of United’s fall in the past six or seven years.