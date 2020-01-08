Man United News: Maguire Injury, Van De Beek Links And More

Manchester United are on the brink of getting out of the League Cup at the semifinal stage, after a comfortable 3-1 loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford. The match was one of the worst Man United played this season, especially their first half display that was completely helpless. But in the end, things move on and the Devils will have to do so as well.

New challenges lay ahead and are coming thick and fast. We are going to talk about several important things after that loss.

Harry Maguire Faces Long Absence

Harry Maguire is another Man United player facing a prolonged period away from action, after tearing a hip muscle. This will give even more problems in defence to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the 26-year-old centre-back suffered a problem in a 0-0 draw against Wolves last weekend. That problem ruled him out of the match against City and now it was confirmed he will be out of action for some time.

It is still unknown how long exactly he will not be able to play, but because of the complexity of his injury, he faces a long period on the sidelines. The fact that Solskjaer was hoping to see Maguire return for the match against Norwich this coming weekend shows just how important he is and how limited Solskjaer’s options are. Maguire has been playing a lot this season, a bit over 2400 minutes already, which is equal to almost 27 full matches.

Donny Van De Beek Situation

First there were rumours of United going after Sean Longstaff, but then earlier this month first reports started claiming the Devils are not looking at Newcastle midfielder anymore. Now, a new report is out – The Telegraph are saying that Manchester United are giving serious consideration to a move for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

This is interesting, not only because of the player in question, but also the phrasing. Man United are still thinking whether to go after one of the most exciting young, energetic midfielders in Europe after an incredible campaign in Eredivisie and Champions League last year. It seems that United were very quick to start chasing unproven players like Longstaff, but for Van De Beek there is still a lot to think about.

To make things even more interesting, United could get him for a price similar to what Newcastle were asking for their youngster. Of course, there is the small matter of whether Van De Beek would be interested, after all those links to Real Madrid…

Max Allegri Rumours

And another rumour we need to talk about. Apparently, according to Mail, Massimiliano Allegri has his eye on the Man United job should Ole Gunnar Solksjaer leave United. Allegri has been holding off on a return to management in the hope of eventually taking over at Old Trafford, they claim.

But is there anything realistic about this. Would Allegri really be eager to work with Ed Woodward? Would he want to work at a club where so many things are out of order, at the higher levels of the club, not just the squad. There are too many questions about these rumours, but then again, it is easy to link everyone with Man United…