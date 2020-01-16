Man United News: Fernandes Reports, Young To Leave And More

Manchester United are in the FA Cup fourth round, after finally breaking the duck and beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the replay at Old Trafford. It was Juan Mata who scored the winner, but the Devils are already looking towards the weekend, when they will meet Liverpool in a big clash. Man United are the only team not to lose against Liverpool and if they do it again, they will be the only team this season to be undefeated against Jurgen Klopp’s side in Premier League.

On the other hand, there are still a lot of things going on right now, with the January transfer window in full swing, so let’s focus on that for now.

Ashley Young To Have His Inter Medical

Ashley Young will become new Inter Milan player, most probably on Friday. Fabrizio Romano had the earliest report of Nerrazzuri being interested in Young and now he was able to report that the deal will happen, as Inter will pay Man United 1.5 million euros.

He will have his medical on Friday, which the BBC also confirmed, and it is expected that he will sign a contract with his new club right away. Antonio Conte has got his man and the Devils will not have to think about that issue anymore, earning some pocket money instead of waiting six months to pass.

Latest On Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are still trying to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon and it looks like both sides are still not ready to budge. Man United reportedly improved their offer with 50 million euros plus 30 million euros in add-ons. However, it was reported by Duncan Castles, that those add-ons are really hard to achieve and thus Sporting are still not ready to accept the offer.

The Portuguese club want 65 million euros plus add-ons, according to Castles. As far as Sporting Lisbon manager is concerned, Fernandes will play the big derby against Benfica this weekend, which he confirmed in a press conference. Mirror have also reported that the player and Man United have struck a deal at 150k pounds per week on a five year deal with an option for another year.

Cavani Linked With Man United

According to Manchester Evening News, Man United will be offered the chance to sign Edinson Cavani for free during the upcoming summer. The report suggests that Man United could get the striker as a free agent, since he is in the last six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Cavani was often linked with a move to Major League Soccer or even China, but they were obviously not holding much truth to them.

Now that he is 32 and getting closer to 33, PSG are not eager to offer him a new deal, considering they already have Mauro Icardi on their books. He is a reliable goalscorer, but he is also past his peak. It does not seem like a really likely option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign a striker of Cavani’s age, especially now that the big project is all around younger guns.